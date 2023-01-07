WeBuy (WE) Price Reaches $11.21 on Top Exchanges

WeBuy (WE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One WeBuy token can currently be bought for $11.21 or 0.00066271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WeBuy has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. WeBuy has a market cap of $560.71 million and $2.15 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 71.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00432292 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.49 or 0.01746311 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.57 or 0.30533654 BTC.

About WeBuy

WeBuy launched on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@webuynft.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

