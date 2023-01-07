Wedbush Lowers Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) to Neutral

Wedbush cut shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Vera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joanne Curley sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $52,130.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,315 shares in the company, valued at $432,942.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,091 shares of company stock worth $261,974. 43.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 77.8% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 523,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 229,100 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

