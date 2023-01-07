Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target to $305.00

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a sector perform rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $316.60.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $270.11 on Wednesday. Murphy USA has a one year low of $164.30 and a one year high of $323.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.46. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 84.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

