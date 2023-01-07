Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,058,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,185 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $163,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 33.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

Shares of WFC opened at $42.80 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $163.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average of $43.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

