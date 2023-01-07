Wells Fargo & Company Raises Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $125.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.39.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %

MRK stock opened at $114.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 75,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after acquiring an additional 49,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.