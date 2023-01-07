Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) vs. Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Head to Head Comparison

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Rating) and Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Galera Therapeutics and Werewolf Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galera Therapeutics 1 0 1 0 2.00 Werewolf Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Galera Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 502.41%. Werewolf Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $14.15, indicating a potential upside of 528.89%. Given Werewolf Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Werewolf Therapeutics is more favorable than Galera Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$80.53 million ($2.36) -0.70 Werewolf Therapeutics N/A N/A -$49.98 million ($2.15) -1.05

This table compares Galera Therapeutics and Werewolf Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Werewolf Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galera Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Galera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Werewolf Therapeutics has a beta of -0.86, meaning that its share price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.5% of Galera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Werewolf Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Galera Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.7% of Werewolf Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Galera Therapeutics and Werewolf Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A -94.43% Werewolf Therapeutics N/A -43.23% -34.56%

Summary

Werewolf Therapeutics beats Galera Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy. It is also involved in developing GC4711, a superoxide dismutase mimetic product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and locally advanced pancreatic cancer. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Its lead product candidates are WTX-124, a conditionally activated Interleukin-2 INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and WTX-330, a conditionally activated Interleukin-12 INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of relapsed or refractory advanced or metastatic solid tumors or lymphoma. The company is also developing WTX-613, a conditionally activated interferon alpha INDUKINE molecule for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

