WestEnd Advisors LLC Has $506,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WestEnd Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $389.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $475.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

