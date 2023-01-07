WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0479 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $36.50 million and approximately $701,374.71 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00450688 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00031885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020429 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000862 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018636 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,149,150 coins and its circulating supply is 762,681,383 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

