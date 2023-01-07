Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Downgraded to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WZZZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($33.73) to GBX 3,400 ($40.96) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,925 ($35.24) to GBX 2,360 ($28.43) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 1,950 ($23.49) to GBX 2,550 ($30.72) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Wizz Air from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($34.94) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,850.00.

Wizz Air Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZZY opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $3.74 and a 1-year high of $15.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.69.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

