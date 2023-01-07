Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $13.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00.

WWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Williams Trading downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, CL King cut Wolverine World Wide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of WWW opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $858.43 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.89 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $1,049,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,125. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 955,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 349,609 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,282,000. EMG Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 144,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 6.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.