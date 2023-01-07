Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $101.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $74.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.23.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $93.57 on Tuesday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.82.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 11.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 8,333.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

