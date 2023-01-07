xSUSHI Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $84.18 Million (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 7th. One xSUSHI token can now be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00008404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded up 13% against the dollar. xSUSHI has a total market cap of $84.18 million and $45,954.48 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.04 or 0.00431415 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.06 or 0.01695524 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,159.04 or 0.30471693 BTC.

xSUSHI Profile

xSUSHI launched on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.Medium”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xSUSHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xSUSHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

