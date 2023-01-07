ZEON (ZEON) Trading Down 2.9% This Week

ZEON (ZEON) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. ZEON has a market cap of $146.67 million and $123,025.03 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZEON has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00431372 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.02 or 0.01752361 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,164.36 or 0.30468657 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZEON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

