Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $276.83 Million

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $276.83 million and approximately $14.42 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003642 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 58.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00431576 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.73 or 0.01703531 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.61 or 0.30483043 BTC.
Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 17,035,896,376 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com.
