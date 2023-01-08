0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $80,650.30 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00431360 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.79 or 0.01522240 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,159.70 or 0.30467813 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin’s genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,183,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xbitcoin. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading.0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

