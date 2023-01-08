1,440 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,440 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 0.6% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.09.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

CDNS traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.66. 1,194,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,731. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.32 and a 1-year high of $194.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $93,196,414.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,456,551.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,500 shares of company stock worth $28,804,320. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

