4,178 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,178 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 262.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.30) to GBX 2,200 ($26.51) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.07) to GBX 2,450 ($29.52) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,924.11.

BHP Group Stock Up 4.3 %

BHP Group Company Profile

Shares of BHP stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.04. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.