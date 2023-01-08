611,284 Shares in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 611,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,000. ProShares Short QQQ comprises about 1.2% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hollencrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.51% of ProShares Short QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 516.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Down 2.7 %

PSQ stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.87. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

