Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) PT Raised to $122.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $114.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ABT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.75.

ABT stock opened at $112.33 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $136.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.46. The stock has a market cap of $195.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

