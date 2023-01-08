Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
ADMP stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.85.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adamis Pharmaceuticals
About Adamis Pharmaceuticals
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.