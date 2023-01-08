Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.38

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and traded as low as $21.74. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 62,238 shares changing hands.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Up 2.0 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33.
Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th.
About Adams Natural Resources Fund
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
