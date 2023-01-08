Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.38

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and traded as low as $21.74. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 62,238 shares changing hands.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33.

Get Adams Natural Resources Fund alerts:

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 27.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 89,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Natural Resources Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.