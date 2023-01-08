Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 715,304 shares during the quarter. Aflac comprises approximately 6.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned about 0.80% of Aflac worth $325,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Aflac by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Aflac by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Aflac by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 77,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Aflac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 50,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Several research firms have commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

