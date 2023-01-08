Aion (AION) Price Hits $0.0292 on Top Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $14.66 million and $2.57 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00111588 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00206165 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00061181 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00039734 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000295 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

