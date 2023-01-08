Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) PT Set at €1.30 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €1.30 ($1.38) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €1.45 ($1.54) target price on Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €1.75 ($1.86) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €0.85 ($0.90) price target on Air France-KLM in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Air France-KLM Stock Performance

AF opened at €1.37 ($1.46) on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($7.32) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($15.59). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €1.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €1.34.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

