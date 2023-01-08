Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Performance

Shares of AHPI opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $5.67.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 70.44% and a negative net margin of 19.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Featured Articles

