Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Hits $0.0761

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0761 or 0.00000449 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $76.09 million and approximately $773,042.21 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

