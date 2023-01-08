American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

American Electric Power Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.53. 2,287,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,332. The company has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.14.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

