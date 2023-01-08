American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American States Water’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a sell rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $89.33.

Shares of AWR opened at $94.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. American States Water has a one year low of $71.22 and a one year high of $100.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.62 and its 200-day moving average is $87.80.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $134.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWR. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

