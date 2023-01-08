Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $44.63 million and $1.13 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be bought for $2.96 or 0.00017290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,051,575 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

