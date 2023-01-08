Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.38.

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. The firm had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amplitude will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $196,983.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 987,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $27,387.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $272,878 over the last quarter. Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPL. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Amplitude by 282.4% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Amplitude during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Amplitude during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Amplitude during the second quarter worth about $78,000. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Further Reading

