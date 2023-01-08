Analysts Set KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT at $20.89

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.89.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.29.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in KeyCorp by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

