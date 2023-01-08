Analyzing MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) & Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) and Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MaxCyte and Data Knights Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxCyte 0 0 1 0 3.00 Data Knights Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

MaxCyte presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.08%. Given MaxCyte’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MaxCyte is more favorable than Data Knights Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

MaxCyte has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data Knights Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MaxCyte and Data Knights Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxCyte $33.89 million 15.78 -$19.08 million ($0.23) -22.74 Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A $5.14 million N/A N/A

Data Knights Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MaxCyte.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of MaxCyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of MaxCyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Data Knights Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MaxCyte and Data Knights Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxCyte -56.29% -9.12% -8.21% Data Knights Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Data Knights Acquisition beats MaxCyte on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte, Inc., a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering. The company also provides disposable processing assemblies (PAs) to process and electroporate cells; and accessories supporting PAs, such as electroporation buffer solution and software protocols. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

