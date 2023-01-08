Ankr (ANKR) Hits Market Capitalization of $182.56 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $182.56 million and $96.90 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012780 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037237 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00042747 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005831 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00018862 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00236277 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01635906 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $8,410,934.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

