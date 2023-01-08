Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $38.23 Million

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,303.46 or 0.07696148 BTC on exchanges. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $38.23 million and $25,970.04 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00432275 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.02 or 0.01463977 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.66 or 0.30532418 BTC.

About Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH launched on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

