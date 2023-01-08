AppHarvest, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for AppHarvest in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.12). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AppHarvest’s current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for AppHarvest’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,309.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of AppHarvest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ APPH opened at $0.84 on Friday. AppHarvest has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $91.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29.

In other news, Director David J. Lee sold 177,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $216,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 561,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David J. Lee sold 177,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $216,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 561,140 shares in the company, valued at $684,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Lee sold 42,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $74,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,192,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AppHarvest by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 23,546 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the third quarter worth $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 39.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after buying an additional 76,554 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

