Ark Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.60 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $41.60 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007770 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00027106 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000310 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004693 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004296 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,267,706 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

