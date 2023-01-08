Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $41.69 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 8th. Ark has a market capitalization of $41.69 million and $2.81 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00027086 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000314 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004771 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004300 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004964 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 170,271,090 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.