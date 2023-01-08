Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Position Raised by Newport Capital Group LLC

Newport Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,333 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 10.3% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Newport Capital Group LLC owned 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $19,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 118,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,356,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,842,000. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.23.

Shares of AJG opened at $192.02 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $147.32 and a 52-week high of $201.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

