Arweave Price Hits $7.04 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $7.04 or 0.00041551 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $235.10 million and approximately $13.38 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,943.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.03 or 0.00602177 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00253899 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000610 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars.
