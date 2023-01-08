AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £125 by Barclays

Barclays set a £125 ($150.60) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a £110 ($132.53) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a £105 ($126.51) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a £101 ($121.69) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a £118 ($142.17) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($83.73) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £115.45 ($139.10).

LON:AZN opened at £117.82 ($141.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £182.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,220.95. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 8,214 ($98.96) and a one year high of £118.08 ($142.27). The business has a fifty day moving average price of £110.87 and a 200-day moving average price of £107.27.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

