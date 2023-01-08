Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Research Coverage Started at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Atara Biotherapeutics Price Performance

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.83 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $332.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Atara Biotherapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,003.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $28,084.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at $859,089.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,003.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,800 shares of company stock worth $133,802 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

