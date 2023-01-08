Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV lowered its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy makes up about 2.2% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned 0.53% of Atmos Energy worth $75,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

ATO opened at $112.53 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.71 and a 52 week high of $122.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.43.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.