AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:T opened at $19.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.39.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

