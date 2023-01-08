Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €87.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €87.00 ($92.55) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NDA. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($104.26) price objective on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($117.02) price target on Aurubis in a research report on Monday, January 2nd.

Get Aurubis alerts:

Aurubis Stock Performance

Shares of Aurubis stock opened at €83.06 ($88.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 4.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €75.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €51.00 ($54.26) and a 12 month high of €116.85 ($124.31).

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.