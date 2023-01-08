Austin Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 14,759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,704 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,820,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,488 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 694,394 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $84,293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $148.59 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.56. The firm has a market cap of $369.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.81%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

