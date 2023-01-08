Austin Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.83 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $106.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.241 dividend. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

