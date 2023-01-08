Austin Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 369.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,366 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $365,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $780,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 21.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE WPC opened at $80.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.39. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.05%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

