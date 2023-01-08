Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,708 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $73.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.61.

