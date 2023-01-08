Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 25,122 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,122 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $12,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,210 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,192,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,954,000 after buying an additional 1,574,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,983,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,008,000 after buying an additional 1,408,855 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

