Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,504 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,262,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $904,924,000 after acquiring an additional 58,934 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after buying an additional 762,242 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock worth $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $414,577,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Autodesk by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,545,000 after acquiring an additional 374,086 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $187.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $274.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,278 shares of company stock worth $447,123. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

